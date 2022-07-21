Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis defend govt’s decision to vacate stay on metro car shed in Aarey Colony

CM Eknath Shinde, his deputy Devendra Fadnavis | ANI

In yet another blow to the Uddhav Thackeray led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, the Shinde-Fadnavis government on Thursday vacated the stay granted by the previous government on the development of metro car shed in Aarey Colony. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis strongly defended the government’s decision saying that the metro car shed development and the completion of Colaba Seepz Metro 3 are important for Mumbaikars as it will provide them relief in commuting and also help reduce pollution. Shinde said nearly 17 lakh commuters will travel in the metro. Both Shinde and Fadnavis after taking oath on June 30 at the first cabinet meeting had asked the Advocate General to submit legal status on vacating stay on the metro car shed in Aarey Colony.

Fadnavis said 25% of the car shed has been constructed and the balance will be completed soon adding that the Supreme Court, National Green Tribunal had given clearance for the same site. Besides, the land was selected by the Congress-NCP government and later it was zeroed in on by the BJP led government after carrying out the comprehensive environment appraisal. Fadnavis accused the former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray of staying the metro car shed development in Aarey Colony due to ego issues saying that its shifting to Kanjurmarg was not economically and financially viable.

He reminded that the committee appointed by his government comprising senior bureaucrats Ajoy Mehta and Nitin Kareer had strongly recommended that metro cars be developed in Aarey Colony. Further, he said the committee headed by the additional chief secretary Manoj Saunak appointed by the MVA government had observed that the shifting of metro car shed to Kanjurmarg would lead to cost escalation by Rs 20,000 crore and it would take 4 years for construction. ‘’The project of Rs 22,000 crore would have faced time and cost escalation as per the Saunak committee’s report,’’ he said.

Referring to the agitation launched by the environmentalists against the metro car she Development in Aarey Colony, Fadnavis said their motive needs to be understood. However, he noted that the environmentalists need to put up their views which will be given due importance.

The government's decision is important when Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress and a number of citizens' organisations and environmentalists have opposed it on the grounds that Aarey is a forest and the metro car shed development there will severely damage the key species of trees and animals.