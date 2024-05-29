Eight-Year-Old Aavya Gupta From Mumbai Secures Third Spot At The Prestigious National Dance Competition

FPJ (Dhairya Gajara)

An eight-year-old kid’s Bharatnatyam performance in Ujjain brought pride to Mumbai as she clinched the third spot in a prestigious dance competition. Aavya Gupta from Mumbai secured the third place amid 253 participants at Shreenrityanjali’s national dance competition in the sub-junior category.

Aavya, a class 3 student at Rajhans Vidyalaya School of Mumbai, had recently participated in Shreenrityanjali’s All India Dance Competition in Sub-Junior category in Bharatnatyam and secured the third position among other dancers from across the country. She was also awarded the title of ‘Shashikala Pravin Samman’ for her mesmerising performance at the event.

The event was held as a part of the Shri Mahakaleshwaray Sanskriti Mahotsav 2024 at Kalidas Academy in Ujjain on May 25 and 26. The event witnessed participation of 253 contestants from 17 states and 3 countries. Despite the stiff competition, Aavya stood out in the Bharatnatyam’s sub-junior category, emerging as the youngest contestant to secure a place on the winners' podium.

Under the guidance of her mentor Shubham Khowal, Aavya has devotedly honed her Bharatnatyam skills for the past three years, with her journey beginning during the Covid-19 pandemic when she commenced online classes during the lockdown.

Gupta has previously received a special appreciation award for her performance at the 68th All India Dance Drama Competition in Shimla, where she was the youngest among 380 participants from 19 states. Her performance continues to draw admiration from peers and seasoned practitioners alike, who foresee a bright future for the young talent as she continues to pursue excellence in Bharatnatyam.

"I am really happy to receive this award. I am thankful to my guruji for his support and guidance. My family has always been motivating me. I will keep trying my best to make them feel proud of me,” Gupta told The Free Press Journal.

The third grader’s remarkable achievement not only brought pride to Mumbai, but also shines a spotlight on the talent of Maharashtra. “Aavya's passion for this traditional art form shines through her performances. Her unwavering dedication is evident through her rigorous practice regimen and her consistent commitment and reverence towards her art and mentor have not only garnered recognition this year but also in the preceding year,” said Vivek Gupta, Aavya’s father.