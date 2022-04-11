Eight employees of Central Railway get General Manager’s Safety Award for showing alertness and avoiding possible mishaps

Eight employees of the Central Railway, two each from Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur and one each from the Bhusaval and Solapur divisions awarded with the “General Manager’s Safety Award” for showing alertness and helping to avoid possible mishaps.

"The awards were given in appreciation of their alertness during duty, their contribution in averting untoward incidents and ensuring safety in train operations during the month of March 2022, in a function held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai on Monday," said officials of CR.

"The award consists of a Medal, commendation certificate, a citation of exemplary safety work and a cash award of Rs. 2000", said officials

Atnu Viswas, Loco Pilot, Kurla, Mumbai Division, while on duty at Trombay Yard on March 9th noticed broken track and nuts-bolts of fishplate during shunting of goods train and immediately stopped the train thus averting a mishap.

Similarly, Kiran Vijay More, Dy. Station Manager, Jambrung, Mumbai Division, in course of duty, while exchanging signals with passing train LTT -Madurai Express noticed fire under Coach no B-3. He immediately signalled to stop the train and with the help of other staff, put out the fire with the fire extinguisher, thus averting a major mishap.

M S Bala, Dy. Station Manager, Khadki, Pune Division, while on duty on March 19th noticed smoke coming out of the 5th wagon from the engine. He with the help of Pointsman and Running staff put out the fire and averted a possible mishap.

Vinesh Kumar, Pointsman, Khadki, Pune Division, while on duty on March 19th noticed smoke coming out of the 5th wagon from the engine of a train. He along with the on-duty Dy station Manager and with the help of Running staff put out the fire and averted a possible mishap.

Vinay Kumar, Track Maintainer-IV, Junnardeo, Nagpur division, on February 20th noticed a truck in the middle of the tracks after breaking the safety fencing. In spite of not being on duty, he immediately provided protection to the track and alerted and informed all concerned. His devotion to duty made it possible for Train no19344, Panchvalley Express to be halted at Chidwada and thus avert a major possible accident.

Gagan Bihari Bareek, Guard, Nagpur, Nagpur division, while on duty on Train no 12792 Danapur -Secunderabad super fast Express on February 23 rd, stopped the train due to alarm chain pulling. On examination he noticed smoke coming out from the junction box of the second coach from the rear end. The fire was put out immediately after evacuating the passengers. A major accident was thus averted.

Dilip Gulab Chauhan, Technician-I, Khandwa, Bhusaval Division, while on “Rolling in Examination" duty on March 8th 2022 observed a broken CTRB in a wagon that was marked as sick. On March 17th 2022, he again observed a broken CBC yoke in a wagon which was also marked sick. His keen observation has averted possible mishaps.

Satyendra Kumar, Technician-II, Daund, Solapur Division, while on “Rolling in Examination" duty on February 20th observed two studs missing from CTRB and a broken locking plate in a wagon that was marked as sick. His keen observation has averted a possible mishap.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, while addressing the occasion said that the awardees have done a commendable job and such 24 x 7 alertness shown by the railway staff for safer working will motivate others and sincerely work towards the safety of passengers.

B.K. Dadabhoy, Additional General Manager, Alok Singh, Principal Chief Safety Officer, Mukul Jain, Principal Chief Operations Manager, Ashwani Saxena, Principal Chief Engineer, Gopal Chandra, Principal Chief Electrical Engineer, A. K. Gupta, Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer, Manoj Sharma, Chief Administrative Officer (Construction) and other Principal Heads of Departments of Central Railway were present on the occasion and Divisional Railway Managers of all the Divisions joined the event virtually.

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 09:16 PM IST