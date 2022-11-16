Eight companies including Adani, DLF and Naman in the fray to revamp Dharavi |

Mumbai: Unlike the previous instance, the Maharashtra government's latest attempt to redevelop Dharavi has drawn interest from domestic real estate players as eight companies including Adani Properties, DLF, and Shree Naman Developers are in the fray to revamp Asia's second-largest slum cluster.

"All three have bid independently, without any joint venture with an overseas company," said SVR Srinivas, Chief Executive Officer, Dharavi Redevelopment Project.

In the next few days, the officials will scrutinise the three proposals received prior to announcing the award of a contract to one of the three companies.

In September, Adani Group's Chairman Gautam Adani met Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree's residence, and another meeting was with Maharashtra's Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Eight companies have shown interest in taking up the project

In the last one and a half months since the plan was floated for proposals around the globe, a total of eight companies have shown interest in taking up the project, including international players.

An area of 240 hectares of prime land right next to the existing commercial business district of Bandra Kurla Complex will undergo the change. It involves the rehabilitation of the families and commercial units in Dharavi.

The project will be awarded to the consortium quoting the highest amount of investment, above the stipulated Rs 1,600 crore. The developer is also supposed to acquire 24.62 hectares of private land, except for the already developed areas within sectors 1–4 inside Dharavi.

Private investors will hold 80% of the equity in the SPV

Private investors will hold 80 percent of the equity in the Special Purpose Vehicle, while the state government will hold the remaining 20 percent. In lieu of the free housing component for around 60,000 families and 13,000 commercial units, the private company will be permitted a Floor Space Index of 4, among other concessions: better charges, inspection charges, layout deposit amount, usage of extra FSI anywhere in Mumbai, refund of state GST, among others. Each slum owner will be entitled to a minimum of 405 sq. ft. unit of carpet area.

Other than the 60,000 eligible families, there are about 40 per cent of ineligible slum dwellers. The latter will be offered to purchase units by paying the construction cost and price of the land.

