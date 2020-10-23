Eid advisory: No crowding

The Maharashtra Government on Friday issued guidelines for Eid-e-Milad (Milad-un Nabi) which falls on October 30. Even though the Covid-19 cases and the number of fatalities have dipped, the state government has called for a low key celebration, as the virus still exists and there is every possibility of a spurt.

The government has urged the community not to celebrate Eid at home, to avoid crowding. Eid processions are not allowed either as all religious events are banned in the state.

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh told the Free Press Journal ‘'The government hopes there will be simple celebrations without crowding.’’

However, a symbolic procession -- a truck with 10 people -- is being allowed at Khilafat House in south Mumbai. The community has been advised to organise all events online as the existing curbs on large gatherings will not be relaxed. Section 144 is already in place and no more than five people can assemble at a spot. Social distancing, face masks and use of sanitizers will be mandatory during the celebrations.