‘Editor’ of weekly held for extorting money from bizman

Aurangabad: A man and his son who run a weekly newspaper were arrested on Wednesday while allegedly accepting Rs4 lakh from a businessman after threatening to defame him, the police said.

The accused were identified as Jagan Sukaji Kirtishai (55) and his son Milind.

Pradeep Mankani had lodged a complaint at Pundliknagar police station here, alleging that Kirtishai, who claimed to be editor of a weekly paper, was demanding Rs 5 lakh from him.

If he did not pay up, Kirtishai threatened to damage his reputation by publishing a news report that Mankani ran illicit liquor business, the complaint said.

Mankani paid the accused Rs 50,000 on October 5, but their demands did not stop, said Assistant Police Inspector Ghanshyam Sonawane. Kirtishai called Mankani's brother Raju and asked him to pay, but Raju approached the police.

On Wednesday, the police laid a trap and Kirtishai and his son were caught red handed when taking Rs 4 lakh from Pradeep and Raju Mankani, the police officer said.

The father-son duo were booked for extortion under IPC section 384, Sonawane said.