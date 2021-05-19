Edelweiss AMC’s Radhika Gupta shares a ‘scary’ experience during Cyclone Tauktae; takes learning from it

Everyone had a different type of experience in this Cyclone Tauktae. There were lives lost, properties damaged and some were left with no electricity for hours or even days.

One such experience was Radhika Gupta, MD and CEO, Edelweiss AMC. Her property was damaged during the cyclone. But she decides to take some learning out of the whole incident.

She took to LinkedIn to share the experience. Gupta wrote, “Our balcony door and room window collapsed in this cyclone, the scariest thing I have seen in Mumbai. We were staring at a dangerous night with the whole house exposed. And yet thanks to my driver, we found a kind carpenter at night in the middle of lockdown and a cyclone.”

But what she describes further is something interesting. While her building management gave up the effort to find a carpenter, it was her driver who made it happen. She added, “When I asked him how, he said he knows everyone in his area and what they can do. And that he has helped them in the past. He taught me a definition of networking that no book or B school could.”

She went on to praise the spirit of Mumbaikars. “I feel blessed to be safe and surrounded by such people,” she added.