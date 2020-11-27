ED summons Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik's son

Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday summoned Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik's son Vihang Sarnaik in connection with raid conducted at Sarnaik's residence.

He did not appear before the agency yesterday despite summons issued to him. ED on Tuesday raided the office and residence of Pratap Sarnaik, during which they also detained his son Vihang Sarnaik, in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

Meanwhile, ED also arrested a close aide of Pratap Sarnaik named Amit Chandole, in an alleged money laundering case related to private company Tops Security.

Chandole, who is the promoter of Top Securities Group, was arrested after ED conducted searches at around 10 places in Mumbai and Thane on November 24 including Top Securities Group promoters and some politicians. ED has found some evidence of suspicious transactions between the Tops Group and Pratap Sarnaik.

Sarnaik, 56, represents the Ovala-Maijwada constituency in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and is also a spokesperson for his party.

The legislator was in news when he wrote a letter seeking re-opening of an alleged abetment to suicide case of 2018 in which Republic TV's editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami was arrested by the Mumbai Police recently. Goswami is now out on bail.

Sarnaik had also demanded a unanimous resolution in the Maharashtra Assembly for legal action against actor Kangana Ranaut, who, he said, has "maligned" the image of Maharashtra and Mumbai through her tweets.