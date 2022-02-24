ED summons Nawab Malik's brother Kaptan Malik in money laundering case involving Dawood Ibrahim

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Nawab Malik's brother Kaptan Malik, in connection with a money laundering case involving Dawood Ibrahim.

Nawab Malik has been remanded to ED custody till March 3, in the case.

Malik who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged shady land deal case on Wednesday becomes the first sitting minister and a second senior NCP leader after the former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was arrested by the central agency on November 2, 2021 in alleged corruption and money-laundering cases.

Malik is the first serving Cabinet Minister to be arrested in this manner, sending shockwaves in political circles.

Shortly after 3 p.m., the NCP leader was whisked off by the ED to a government hospital for a medical check-up at the Sir J.J. Hospital and he is likely to be produced before a designated Special PMLA Court later in the day.

As he was escorted out of the ED office by police and ED, a grinning Malik sporting a white kurta-pyjama, was seen raising a fist in the air, and declaring: "Jhukenge Nahin, Ladenge Aur Jeetenge" ("Will not succumb, Will fight and Win") to his supporters as he was made to sit in a vehicle.

An ED team had visited Malik's home around 5 a.m. and taken him away for questioning in the Kurla land deal allegedly having a mafia taint.

The ED had summoned teams of the CISF and Mumbai Police security for the arrest even as a large number of Nationalist Congress Party workers staged a noisy protest outside the agency's office since morning.

