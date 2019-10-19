ED sleuths grill Praful Patel for 12 hours

Mumbai: Former Union Civil Aviation minister Praful Patel was grilled for a marathon 12 hours by the Enforcement Directorate on Friday in connection with a contentious property deal between a reality firm promoted by Patel and family members of the late drug kingpin Iqbal Mirchi.

Though Patel evaded questions pertaining to the grilling after emerging out of the ED office at 10.30 PM, ED sources said the questioning of the senior Nationalist Congress Party leader centred around a purported transaction between Millennium Developers Pvt Ltd, a reality firm promoted by Patel, and Asif Memon, son of Mirchi.

The ED is learnt to have got wind of the monetary exchange during an analysis of some documents which the agency had come across during searches conducted at 11 locations in Mumbai and Bangalore recently.

As per documents, sources said a few crores of rupees had been transferred from an account held by Asif, son from Mirchi’s first wife Hajra, to Millennium Developers in the past.

“He (Patel) was asked about the purpose of exchange of money from the drug lord’s kin to the reality firm,” sources said. Patel, who showed up at the agency’s Ballard Pier office at around 10.30 am, was also questioned over an alleged telephonic conversation, details of which were not revealed.