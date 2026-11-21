The Enforcement Directorate has approached a Mumbai special court seeking a non-bailable warrant against Priti Kothari over her repeated non-appearance in the case | File Photo

Mumbai, November 20, 2026: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday sought a non-bailable warrant against Priti Kothari, wife of Mehul Choksi, who has been booked for her alleged role in a money laundering case linked to her husband.

As Kothari failed to appear before the court even after summons and a bailable warrant were issued, ED prosecutor Kavita Patil on Friday moved an application seeking a non-bailable warrant against her. The court has now asked Kothari's lawyer to submit a reply to the prosecution's plea.

Court Earlier Refused To Cancel Bailable Warrant

The move comes a month after the special court refused to cancel the bailable warrant against her, observing that she herself was a “wrong-door” while fleeing abroad.

Priti had sought cancellation of the bailable warrant, claiming that she is a resident of Belgium and that the ED had known this from the beginning. It was contended that the summons were not served on her and that the ED had failed to follow the proper procedure.

The court had refused to cancel the bailable warrant, observing that, “the applicant-accused (Kothari) is watching this proceeding but hiding her existence abroad. Certainly she has knowledge about this proceeding since beginning.”

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The court therefore held that the ED had rightly served the summons on Priti and her husband at their last known address, which they had failed to comply with. Hence, the court said, “there is no reason to cancel the said order in absence of the applicant-accused before this Court.”

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