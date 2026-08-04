ED Secures Governor's Nod To Prosecute Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh In Money Laundering Case

The ED informed the special court that it has obtained the Governor's sanction to prosecute Anil Deshmukh in the money laundering case | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 3, 2026: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday submitted a letter before a special court granting permission to prosecute former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on money laundering charges.

Governor Grants Sanction

The agency obtained approval to prosecute Deshmukh from the Governor of Maharashtra on May 21. The letter conveying the sanction was submitted before the special court on Monday by ED Special Public Prosecutor Sunil Gonsalves.

Case Dates Back To 2021

The case dates back to 2021, when former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, in a letter to then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on March 20, 2021, alleged that Deshmukh had instructed certain police officers, including Sachin Waze, to collect Rs 100 crore every month from bars and restaurants in the city.

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Thereafter, the CBI registered a case against Deshmukh and others on April 21, 2021. Following the CBI probe, the ED also initiated a money laundering investigation, alleging that Waze had collected Rs 4.70 crore from owners of orchestra bars between December 2020 and January 2021.

According to the ED, the funds were subsequently handed over to Deshmukh through his personal assistant, Kundan Shinde.

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