ED Raids Mumbai Based Event Management Firm Allegedly Involved In Signing Bollywood Celebrities To Promote Betting App 'Fairplay'

Sanjay Dutt & Jacqueline Fernandez |

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted search operations on Wednesday on a Mumbai-based event management company as part of its ongoing probe into the case of “Fairplay,” a subsidiary app of the Mahadev Betting app. The event management company was allegedly involved in signing Bollywood celebrities for the promotion and endorsement of the betting app Fairplay.

According to sources, the ED recorded the statement of an individual from the event management company one month prior to the searches and made seizure at the premises of the company. The ED is currently scrutinizing the recovered documents, including contracts with celebrities for Fairplay promotion and endorsement, payment modes, transactions, and company-related details involving substantial payments made to celebrities to promote and endorse.

The ED initiated an investigation based on the FIR registered by the Maharashtra Cyber Police, Mumbai, following a complaint from M/s. Viacom18 Media Pvt. Limited. According to the shared investigation by Maharashtra Cyber Cell with the ED, the Cyber Cell recorded the statements of Prateek Singh Sisodia, also known as Badshah, and the managers of Sanjay Dutt and Jacqueline Fernandez. These statements were later shared with the ED.

During the investigation shared with the ED, the Cyber Cell revealed that actor Sanjay Dutt reportedly received a sum of Rs. 25 lakhs from the account of "Play Venture," a Singapore-based gaming company, for FairPlay promotion and endorsement on his Instagram page and other social media platforms. Documents provided by Sanjay Dutt to the Cyber Cell indicated that Play Venture had contracts with GS Worldwide Entertainment company and Three Dimension Motion Pictures Private Limited. GS Worldwide approached him for the FairPlay promotion and endorsement.

This company is owned by the well-known film producer Guneet Walia, also known as Bunty Walia. According to the documents, Bunty Walia's company, GS Worldwide Entertainment, also had a contract with Three Dimension Motion Pictures Private Limited. Notably, Gaurav Dubey, Sanjay Dutt's manager, is one of the directors of Three Dimension Motion Pictures. These details were shared with the ED as part of the ongoing investigation.

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez allegedly received a significant sum from Dubai-based Trim General Trading LLC for endorsing and promoting FairPlay. The shared documents and contracts from Jacqueline to the Cyber Cell, which were later shared with the ED by the Cyber Cell, mentioned that Trim General Trading LLC has a contract with another Mumbai-based talent management company, Pals And Peers Entertainment Private Limited.

The Cyber Cell recorded the statement of the company director Prashant Narendra Gunjalkar. Trim General Trading LLC is primarily involved in import-export, dealing in various products including edible preparations, cereals, flour, starch, milk, dry fruits, and clothing accessories. The agency suspects that Trim General Trading LLC may be a front for money laundering activities related to the betting business empire of the Mahadev subsidiary app Fairplay.

Rapper Badshah also reportedly received money from the account of Lyukos Group FZF company, which is based in Melbourne, Australia. In his statement provided to the Maharashtra Cyber Cell, Badshah also included documents, contracts, and transaction details, indicating that Lyukos Group FZF had contracts with two Mumbai-based talent management companies, TM Ventures Private Limited and Afterhours Production Private Limited, for endorsement and promotion for Fairplay. The Cyber Cell identified the director of the company as Alaap Jayantilal Gosher and recorded his statement, which was later shared with the ED.

Read Also Fairplay Betting App Case: ED Raids 19 Locations In Mumbai And Pune As Probe Intensifies

According to officials, the ED also recorded some witness statements prior to conducting the search in this case, and additional statements were recorded during the search operation, which are currently under scrutiny. Details cannot be revealed as the data is complex, involving a web of shell accounts. Sources suggest that the ED will soon summon Bollywood actors in this case to record their statements as prosecution witnesses