ED opposes closure report in Jet Airways case involving its directors Naresh Goyal & his wife

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will file its say before the Bombay High Court in connection with their intervention in the Jet Airways case involving its directors Naresh Goyal and his wife Anita.

The matter in this regard will be heard on Monday. The agency had opposed a report filed by MRA Marg police for closing a cheating case against the couple.

“A magisterial order denied permission to the agency to intervene. Subsequently, we approached the session's court which refused to grant a stay and scheduled the hearing for next week. We will be filling our say before the High Court in this regard on Monday. The ED has demanded to be heard before any decision is made,” a source said.

The ED’s money-laundering case is based on the FIR filed at MRA Marg police station for allegedly cheating a Mumbai-based travel company of Rs 46 crore. The complaint was made by Rajendran Neruparambil, chief finance officer of the Akbar Travels of India Private Limited, which has its office in the Crawford area of South Mumbai.

As per the case, the company had been doing business with Jet Airways since 1994. The complainant has said that the accused hid the financial crisis in their company and assured the travel agency that they would not suffer any loss. The travel agency sold Manchester-Mumbai flight tickets on cheaper rates, on the assurances of the accused. However, in January 2019, some Jet flights got cancelled, forcing the complainant to approach the accused.

The complainant alleged that the accused continued to assure them about their financial health. This money, they claimed, would be siphoned off to India to pay back dues, the travel company said, adding that they incurred losses because of the assurances.

The ED which began their probe has claimed in the past that Goyal’s business includes 19 privately held companies of which 14 companies are registered in India and five registered outside India. ED has alleged that Goyal also indirectly controls various entities abroad some of which are in tax haven.