ED Mumbai Searches 12 Locations In Parimatch Illegal Betting Case Over Alleged Cash Conversion & Sham ODI Investments | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: ED Mumbai is conduct searches u/s 17 of PMLA, 2002 at 12 locations (5- Maharashtra, 2-Rajasthan, 1- Gujarat, 4-Delhi-NCR) in the case of illegal betting platform Parimatch and Ors on 02.09.26.

The premises covered include that of payment companies who have converted betting proceeds into cash through Cash Management System agents, Chartered Accountant(CA) and Company Secretaries who have facilitated shifting the proceeds out of country through illegal remittances and sham ODI investments , and Payment Gateways who have handled payin and payout on behalf of Parimatch.