ED Gets Custody Of Self-Styled Godman Ashok Kharat Till May 26 In Proxy Account Case | File Photo

Mumbai: Self-styled godman Ashok Kharat was on Wednesday remanded to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till May 26 after the agency told the court it needed to probe cash flow through proxy accounts, his foreign trips, luxury cars and properties.

Kharat was produced before the special court a day after his arrest. ED prosecutor Arvind Aghav sought 10 days’ custody, claiming the agency was investigating 60 proxy accounts allegedly opened at the Rahata branch of Samata Nagari Cooperative Credit Society in the names of several people without their knowledge.

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The ED told the court that transactions worth ₹47.74 crore were conducted through the 60 accounts linked to 48 special savings accounts. These included cash credits of ₹21.26 crore and cash debits of ₹23.87 crore. According to the agency, all transactions were kept below ₹2 lakh to bypass Know Your Customer (KYC) norms.

The agency alleged that cash was deposited and withdrawn by Kharat and his associate Arvind Bawake using pre-signed withdrawal slips obtained from account holders.

Asked by the court to explain his position, Kharat said, “I had cash that I wanted to deposit in a nationalised bank. However, the bank management approached me with a higher interest rate of 9%. Hence, I accepted their proposal.” He also claimed he was unaware of how so many accounts had been opened in his name.

The ED also referred to the statement of Omprakash Koyate alias Kaka Koyate, chairman of Samata Sahakari Patsanstha, recorded on May 7. According to the agency, Koyate admitted that cash deposits were converted into fixed deposits and later withdrawn.