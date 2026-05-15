ED Gets Court Nod To Question 19 Accused Allegedly Linked To ISIS Modules

The Enforcement Directorate intensifies its probe into alleged ISIS-linked terror financing and recruitment activities across Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh | Representative Image

Mumbai, May 14: The Enforcement Directorate has obtained court permission to question 19 accused, who are currently lodged in various prisons across the state, for their alleged links with ISIS modules.

“It has been revealed that all of them are financially interlinked,” the agency had claimed, adding that it is necessary to confront them with the material collected during the course of investigation, including financial records, bank transactions, and other documentary evidence. This will help in ascertaining the role played by each accused in laundering money, the ED had said.

Accused linked to ISIS modules in Maharashtra and UP

The following accused are said to be linked to ISIS modules busted in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh: Rizwan Ashraf, Arshad Warsi, Shahnawaz Alam, Haseeb Mulla, Firoz Kuwari, Kasif Balere, Rafeel Nachan, Musab Mulla, Farhan Suse, Razil Nachan, Munzir Kunnathpeedialkal, Yahya Khot, Mukhlis Nachan, Adil Khot, Haris Farooqui, Anurag Singh, Rizwan Ali, Aakif Nachan, and Shamil Nachan.

ED’s lawyer Arvind Aghav contended that Saquib, Haseeb, Kasif, Saif, Sahgaf, and Adil Khot were associated with the Students' Islamic Movement of India. As the outfit was banned in 2001, they continued their terrorist activities under different banners and ultimately pledged allegiance to ISIS, claimed Aghav.

ED alleges recruitment and fund-raising activities

He further alleged that in furtherance of the conspiracy, Saquib started spreading ISIS ideology among gullible Muslim youth to recruit them for the terror group’s activities. Saquib professed himself as ‘Amir-e-Hind’ (India head) of ISIS and appealed to his associates to be ready for jihad, said Aghav.

The ED claimed that Anurag was an active ISIS member and one of the main conspirators. He worked in the capacity of treasurer of ISIS in India, it said, adding that he and Haris met in Kota and Singh converted to Islam under his influence.

Agency cites IED testing and extortion allegations

The agency further asserted that Rizwan and Shahnawaz — linked to the Pune ISIS module — had tested the accuracy and effectiveness of improvised explosive devices at various remote places in Delhi, Mewat, Haldwani, and Uttarakhand in November 2021. The accused were actively engaged in unlawful activities, including raising funds for purposes connected with ISIS, the ED added.

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“They were involved in extortion acts by putting and/or attempting to put persons in fear of death or grievous hurt, thereby generating funds suspected to constitute proceeds of crime under the PMLA Act,” the agency had submitted to the court.

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