ED Files PMLA Prosecution Complaint Against Faisal Shaikh, Wife Alfiya And 10 Others In NDPS-Linked Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a prosecution complaint against Faisal Shaikh, Alfiya Shaikh and 10 others in an alleged NDPS-linked money laundering case | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, July 29, 2026: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Mumbai against alleged drug trafficker Faisal Javed Shaikh, his wife, Alfiya Shaikh, and 10 others, accusing them of laundering proceeds generated from the illegal trade in Mephedrone (MD) through a web of shell entities, associates and bank accounts before investing the money in immovable properties.

The prosecution complaint was filed before the Special PMLA Court on July 24 under Sections 3 and 4 of the PMLA. The court has issued pre-cognisance notices to all the accused.

According to the ED, the money laundering investigation stems from a complaint registered by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Mumbai, under various provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The agency alleged that Faisal Shaikh, one of the principal accused, procured Mephedrone, commonly known as MD, from alleged drug supplier Salim Dola, whom investigators have described as a major drug trafficker.

Alleged Drug Distribution Network

The agency alleged that Faisal and his wife, Alfiya, established an organised distribution network that supplied bulk quantities of the synthetic drug to intermediaries, including Samiya Khan and Nasir Yasin Khan, who allegedly distributed the narcotics further to retail customers.

Investigators claim the alleged network operated through multiple layers of procurement, wholesale distribution and retail supply, generating substantial amounts of cash from illegal drug sales. The ED alleged that the proceeds generated from the illegal drug trade were systematically introduced into the formal financial system to conceal their illicit origin.

According to the complaint, the couple allegedly deposited large amounts of cash generated from the alleged drug trade into personal bank accounts and projected the proceeds as legitimate income. The agency further alleged that firms set up in their names and in the names of their associates, despite having little or no genuine business activity, were used to layer the funds and integrate the alleged proceeds of crime into the legitimate financial system.

Properties And Assets Attached

The agency also alleged that part of the cash generated from the alleged drug trade was handed over to close associates, including Faizan Mohd Shafi Shaikh. According to the agency, he routed the funds through his proprietorship concern, M/s Faiz Impex, multiple bank accounts and shell entities in an attempt to conceal their origin. The agency alleged that part of the money was later channelled back into accounts linked to Faisal and Alfiya Shaikh, their associates and family members before being invested in immovable properties, completing the alleged laundering cycle.

Also Watch:

Earlier in the investigation, the ED provisionally attached seven immovable properties, including residential flats in Mumbai, valued at Rs 5.88 crore under Section 5 of the PMLA. During searches conducted on October 8, 2025, the agency also seized cash worth Rs 42 lakh, around 1.6 kg of jewellery valued at approximately Rs 1.76 crore, three pre-owned luxury vehicles worth about Rs 56 lakh, and froze 12 bank accounts allegedly linked to Faisal Shaikh, Alfiya Shaikh and their associates. According to the ED, the assets represent either proceeds of crime or properties acquired using laundered funds.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/