ED Files Complaint After Man Allegedly Occupies Attached Thane Flat Linked to Iqbal Kaskar

The Enforcement Directorate has re-secured an attached flat in Thane after alleging unauthorised entry and occupation, prompting an FIR against Haresh Kamble | AI Generated Image

Thane, October 17, 2026: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has lodged a complaint with Thane police alleging that a man illegally entered and occupied a flat attached by the agency in connection with a money laundering case involving Iqbal Kaskar, brother of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, by removing the agency’s possession notice and replacing the lock.

Kasarvadavali police registered an FIR against Haresh Kamble on October 15 under Sections 223 and 329(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, following a complaint by ED Assistant Enforcement Officer Rohit Rajesh Pewal.

ED-Attached Flat Linked To Extortion Case

According to the ED’s complaint, the residential property in Neopolis Cooperative Housing Society, Kavesar, Waghbil village, Ghodbunder Road, Thane (West), was registered in the name of Mumtaz Azaz Shaikh, alias Raju. The ED had provisionally attached the property on April 8, 2022, and took physical possession on December 17, 2024, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The property is linked to a 2017 extortion case registered at the Thane Anti-Extortion Cell following a complaint by real estate developer Suresh Devichand Mehta.

Investigations revealed that Kaskar and his associates invoked the name of Dawood Ibrahim to pressure Mehta into surrendering a flat registered in Shaikh’s name. The accused allegedly extorted Rs 10 lakh from the developer through four cheques, which were subsequently withdrawn in cash. The ED later initiated money laundering proceedings in connection with the case and attached the property.

Housing Society Flags Alleged Unauthorised Entry

The latest case came to light after the housing society’s managing committee informed the ED by email on July 16 that Kamble had allegedly broken the lock, entered the flat and removed the possession notice affixed by the agency. According to the complaint, society representatives objected to his entry, but he allegedly ignored their objections and claimed ownership of the premises.

ED Re-Secures Property After Inspection

Acting on the information, an ED team, accompanied by local police personnel and two independent witnesses, inspected the property on October 15 and found that the agency’s locks had been removed. The officials replaced the lock, re-affixed the possession notice and prepared a panchnama documenting the proceedings.

The ED subsequently lodged a complaint at Kasarvadavali police station, following which an FIR was registered. The property has since been re-secured by the agency, while the police are investigating the alleged unauthorised entry.

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The ED alleged that the unauthorised entry and interference with the attached property could compromise its security and adversely affect proceedings pending before the special PMLA court in Mumbai, where the agency has sought confirmation of the attachment and restoration of the property to its original owner.

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