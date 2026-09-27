ED Extends NFSU Agreement For 5 Years To Strengthen Cyber Forensics And Digital Crime Investigations

The Enforcement Directorate will expand its digital forensic capabilities with technical support and training from NFSU Gandhinagar | Representative Image

Mumbai, September 26, 2026: As investigations into financial crimes involving digital and cyber elements become increasingly complex in India, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has extended its agreement with the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU), Gandhinagar, to strengthen its technical investigative capabilities. The new agreement is valid for five years and focuses on expanding cyber forensic laboratories, training and digital investigation support across the country.

Renewed Forensic Partnership

According to information released by the ED, the renewed agreement with the NFSU marks an important step towards expanding its cyber forensic and digital investigation capabilities. The arrangement builds on the initial agreement signed in 2021. NFSU had assisted the agency in establishing and maintaining Digital Forensic Cyber Labs at various locations.

Following the completion of the initial five-year term, the new agreement will remain in effect for another five years. Under the renewed arrangement, NFSU will provide consultancy services for establishing and upgrading Cyber Forensic Laboratories for the ED at various locations across India, including infrastructure development, advanced forensic equipment, capacity building, training, and technical support in digital forensics and cybercrime investigations.

Training And Technical Support

The university's expertise covers areas including digital forensics, malware analysis, network forensics, and cryptocurrency and blockchain tracing. NFSU will also support specialised short- and long-term training programmes to upskill ED officers with the latest forensic methodologies and techniques for analysing digital evidence.

The collaboration advances the ED's strategy to strengthen its investigative and technical capabilities in line with its responsibilities under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act (FEOA). It also underscores a shared commitment to building advanced cyber forensics infrastructure in the country.

ED Expands Organisational Structure

The renewed agreement comes at a time when the ED is also expanding its organisational and investigative infrastructure. At its 36th Quarterly Conference of Zonal Officers, held in Bengaluru from September 14 to 15, the agency reviewed the implementation of a cadre restructuring that will increase its sanctioned strength from 2,029 to 3,256 posts.

The restructuring will also expand the agency's field structure to 50 PMLA Zones and five dedicated FEMA Zones in Delhi, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai.

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Infrastructure Roadmap

The ED also reviewed an infrastructure roadmap under its 'Project Pravartan Bhavan', which aims to provide the agency with owned office premises in all 39 cities within its footprint by March 31, 2029.

The number of functional ED units is also set to increase from 131 to 241, with the new structure targeted for rollout from January 1, 2027.

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