ED conducts searches at former Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh's residences in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is searching former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's residences in Nagpur at three different locations in connection with a money laundering case.

Earlier last month on July 18, the ED carried out searches near Nagpur in connection with the money laundering case Deshmukh. As per reports, 4 teams of the central agency conducted the raids focusing on a trust allegedly controlled by the NCP leader.

Earlier on June 25, the ED raided Deshmukh's residences in Nagpur and Mumbai and had a long interaction with him spanning over several hours.

On Thursday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had approached Bombay High Court, saying that the Maharashtra government was not cooperating with its team investigating corruption charges against former state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. The central agency said that the state government was not cooperating despite clear orders from the High Court.

The Bombay High Court then issued notice to the Maharashtra government after an application filed by the CBI following allegations of non cooperation by the state government.

On July 22, the HC had held that the CBI can inquire into the allegations of corruption in transfer and postings of police personnel. The HC had also dismissed a petition filed by the Maharashtra government seeking deletion of certain portions of the CBI’s FIR against Deshmukh.