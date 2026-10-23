ED Attaches Immovable Property Worth ₹85.20 Crore In Unity Infraprojects Limited Bank Fraud Case

The ED has provisionally attached 14.51 acres in Kolkata, alleging that the property was acquired using funds diverted from Unity Infraprojects and its group companies | Representative Image

Mumbai, October 23, 2026: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached 14.51 acres of land in Kolkata, valued at Rs 85.20 crore, in connection with an alleged bank fraud involving Unity Infraprojects Limited (UIL) and others. With this attachment, the total value of movable and immovable assets attached or frozen in the case has reached around Rs 1,609 crore, the agency said on Friday.

The property, located at Mouza Chakgaria in West Bengal, is held in the name of Suburban Agriculture Dairy & Fisheries Pvt Ltd (SADAFPL), which is a subsidiary of Unity Infraprojects Ltd (UIL) through its wholly owned subsidiary, Unity Realty & Developers Ltd (URDL). The ED suspects that funds diverted from UIL and its group companies were used to acquire the property.

CBI FIR Triggers Money Laundering Probe

The ED initiated its investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the CBI’s Bank Securities & Fraud Branch (BSFB), Mumbai, following a complaint by the State Bank of India. The FIR alleges that UIL, in connivance with its promoters, directors and other entities, defrauded a consortium of 23 banks by obtaining credit facilities involving a principal amount of Rs 3,200 crore. The total alleged dues, including interest, stand at Rs 3,800 crore.

According to the ED, the alleged fraud involved fictitious transactions, round-tripping of funds, manipulation of financial records and diversion of money through shell companies and entities with dummy directors.

Funds Allegedly Diverted To Acquire Property

The agency said funds originating from UIL were allegedly diverted through URDL and used to acquire and hold assets through associated entities. Its investigation traced a chain of transactions linking the Kolkata property to funds originating from UIL and its group companies.

The ED said the property was provisionally attached to prevent its transfer or disposal and protect it from being dealt with in a manner that could frustrate confiscation proceedings under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Assets Worth Rs 1,609 Crore Attached Or Frozen

Earlier, in July 2025, the agency conducted searches at residential and commercial premises and bank lockers linked to UIL, its former directors and their family members. During the searches, movable assets valued at Rs 31.21 crore were seized or frozen.

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The ED also provisionally attached immovable properties, comprising land and flats valued at Rs 1,493 crore, through three separate attachment orders, which were subsequently confirmed by the PMLA Adjudicating Authority.

The agency filed a prosecution complaint in the case before the Designated Special Court at the City Civil and Sessions Court, Mumbai, on March 27, 2026.

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