ED Attaches Assets Worth ₹510 Crore In Reliance Anil Ambani Group Bank Fraud Cases

The ED attaches aircraft, land parcels, windmills and financial assets in two alleged bank fraud cases involving Reliance Group companies | File Photo

Mumbai, November 3, 2026: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 510 crore, including two chartered aircraft, six land parcels, an office premises, bank balances, fixed deposits, investments and receivables, in connection with two bank fraud cases involving Reliance Anil Ambani Group companies.

The latest attachments relate to the alleged Rs 263.05-crore bank fraud involving Reliance Home Finance Ltd (RHFL) and Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd (RCFL), and the Rs 247.12-crore bank fraud case involving Reliance Communications Ltd (RCOM), the ED said on Tuesday.

Aircraft, Land Parcels And Windmills Attached

According to the ED, in the RCOM case, attached assets include two chartered aircraft, six land parcels and one office premises in Maharashtra. In the RCFL/RHFL case, two windmills in Tamil Nadu, bank balances, fixed deposits and investments/receivables have been attached.

With the said attachments, the ED has cumulatively attached or seized assets worth approximately Rs 23,100 crore in various cases against the Reliance Anil Ambani Group under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

Investigations Based On Multiple FIRs

The investigations were initiated on the basis of multiple FIRs registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Delhi, and the Economic Offences Wings (EOW) of Delhi and Mumbai. The ED has also investigated two cases under FEMA. The companies under investigation include Reliance Communications Ltd, Reliance Home Finance Ltd, Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd, Reliance Power Ltd and Reliance Capital Ltd.

ED Alleges Diversion Of Public Funds

According to the ED, its investigation revealed that the group allegedly siphoned off public funds from banks and financial institutions, misused provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) to fraudulently ring-fence corporate assets for personal use, and diverted funds from India to offshore tax havens. The agency alleged that a substantial portion of the funds was used for the personal benefit of the promoters and their family members.

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The ED has arrested ten individuals in these cases and filed six prosecution complaints under PMLA.

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