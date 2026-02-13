 ED Arrests Former Lodha Developers Director Rajendra Lodha In Money Laundering Case
ED Arrests Former Lodha Developers Director Rajendra Lodha In Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Rajendra Lodha, former director of Lodha Developers Ltd, for allegedly diverting company funds through fake MoUs, bogus transactions and undervalued land deals, with proceeds layered into property, gold and associate entities as part of a money laundering operation.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 04:48 AM IST
article-image
The Enforcement Directorate takes former Lodha Developers director Rajendra Lodha into custody in a major financial crime probe | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 12: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday arrested Rajendra Lodha, former director of Lodha Developers Ltd (LDL), in an alleged money laundering case.

The ED had last month obtained a production warrant to arrest Lodha in the case. After the court’s approval, he was formally arrested on Thursday. Lodha would be produced before the special court where the agency will seek his custody for interrogation.

Allegations of diversion of company funds

According to the ED, “Lodha, in conspiracy with his son and other associates, abused his fiduciary position and fraudulently executed unauthorised transactions, causing substantial wrongful loss to the company.”

He orchestrated diversion of company funds through bogus possession holders and fabricated MoUs, withdrew funds in cash and unlawfully alienated company land and TDRs at undervalued rates, the ED claimed.

Proceeds of crime allegedly layered

The proceeds of crime generated through various illegal means, including cash received against sale of TDR, siphoning of funds through fictitious brokerage transactions and bogus possession and barter deals, were utilised for acquisition of agricultural lands in the name of Usha Properties, purchase of gold bars and further layering of funds through family members and associate entities, the agency said.

The agency's investigation revealed that, instead of acquiring lands directly in the name of LDL, Lodha devised a fraudulent modus operandi whereby lands intended for the company were first purchased through front entities – Usha Properties and Shreeram Realties – which were created, controlled and managed by his associates, with part consideration paid in unaccounted cash sourced from diverted company funds.

