ED Arrests Ex-ADAG Group MD Sateesh Seth & Gautam Doshi In ₹114.98 Crore SBI Fraud & Money Laundering Probe | file pic

Mumbai: Sateesh Seth, former Group MD of the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG), and ex-senior executive Gautam Doshi, were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday in a money laundering case against the group. Seth was granted transit remand through video conferencing (VC) after his health deteriorated and he was shifted to JJ Hospital.

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The special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) allowed the ED’s plea to produce Seth through VC after the agency said doctors treating him were not permitting his physical production before the court.

ED prosecutors Kavita Patil, Sunil Gonsalves and Arvind Aghav submitted that Seth could not be brought to court due to his medical condition. After considering the application and hearing both sides, the court permitted production through VC. Seth was produced before the court at 8.45 pm.

The court granted the ED transit remand of Seth till June 14 to produce him before the special PMLA court in Delhi.

A group spokesperson said in a statement that Seth had served as Group MD and as a director on the boards of several companies, and resigned in 2025.

The case has been registered on the basis of a complaint received from the State Bank of India on the allegations for defrauding the bank and causing a wrongful loss to SBI to the tune of ₹114.98 crore. SBI was member of the consortium of 11 banks which had sanctioned a total of ₹735 crore Term Loan facility to M/s Reliance Telecom Ltd.