ECI Revises SIR Schedule In Six States; Maharashtra Final Roll On November 30 SIR Deadline Extended Amid Protests, SC Observations |

Mumbai: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has revised the schedule for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Maharashtra, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Telangana and Nagaland, extending deadlines for filing claims and objections, processing applications and publishing the final voter lists. The changes follow requests from the respective Chief Electoral Officers, who sought additional time to complete the exercise.

Maharashtra Claims And Objections Deadline Extended To November 13

In Maharashtra, the deadline for filing claims and objections has been extended to November 13. The period for issuing notices and disposing of claims and objections has also been extended, with the exercise now scheduled to conclude on November 25. The final electoral roll will be published on November 30, 2026.

The revised schedule was communicated on October 29 by Under Secretary Sandeep Kumar to the Chief Electoral Officer of Maharashtra. It follows several earlier orders issued between May and October 2026 and a formal request from the state election office dated October 29.

Delhi Gets Extension Until November 25 For Claims And Objections

In Delhi, voters can now submit claims and objections until November 25, against the earlier deadline of October 30. The period for issuing notices and disposing of claims and objections has been extended to December 15 f torom November 30. The final electoral roll for Delhi will be published on December 22.

In Andhra Pradesh and Haryana, the process of issuing notices and disposing of claims and objections will continue until November 20 with the final electoral rolls scheduled for publication on November 30. In Telangana, the respective deadlines are November 26 and 30, while in Nagaland, they are November 25 and 30.

ECI Directs States To Publicise Revised Schedule

The ECI has directed the Chief Electoral Officers of the states to ensure immediate publication of the revised schedule in an extraordinary issue of the State Gazette and give it wide publicity to inform the public. A copy of the directive has also been forwarded to the Maharashtra Chief Secretary.

Although the ECI has extended the SIR schedule several times, the latest revision comes a day after the Supreme Court asked the poll body not to impose rigid deadlines.

The revision comes amid protests over the alleged deletion of 13 crore names from electoral rolls across the country. In Maharashtra, two crore names have reportedly been deleted, including 34 lakh in Mumbai. The ECI has maintained that the deleted entries relate to voters who are absent, have shifted residence, are deceased or have duplicate registrations. The poll body is also conducting special camps to help those left out of the rolls following the deletion exercise.

Political leaders have criticised the process, alleging a shortage of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to carry out the verification. Amin Patel, MLA from Mumbadevi, said, “Time and again, I have written to the ECI and the Chief Electoral Officer (Maharashtra) that the process is a total failure because there are not enough staff to visit homes and verify names. The process is large and needs long time and staff support. While I support the latest extension, I feel that the whole process should be scrapped.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/