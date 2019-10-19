EC fast tracks efforts to raise poll percentage

Bhayandar: To ensure inclusive and ethical participation of the electorate for the October 21 assembly poll, the Election Commission (EC) authorities, led by Returning Officer Krishnakant Chikurte have fast tracked their efforts in the Mira Bhayandar (145) constituency under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP).

Apart from Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) demo sessions (Chunaav Pathshala) oath taking ceremonies, and a series of awareness rallies, to create voter awareness, the EC has conducted activities including flash mobs in malls, public performances on RAP songs, selfie points, voting themed skits by women from local self-help groups (SHG), drawing and elocution competitions.

“The objective is to encourage and motivate the electorate for 100 per cent voting. Our efforts will continue till election eve,” said Mridula Ande, the assistant returning officer.

SVEEP is a programme of multi interventions through different modes and media designed to educate citizens,electors and voters about the electoral process to increase their awareness and participation in the electoral process. The Mira Bhayandar assembly segment has a total of 4,36, 426 voters including 2,33,68 male, 2, 03, 352 female and 06 other voters.