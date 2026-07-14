East Indian Community Seeks Greenfield Airport At Velankanni And Govt Land For Bhavan In Representations To Tamil Nadu On July 14 |

Mumbai: Representatives of the East Indian community in Mumbai have submitted representations to the Tamil Nadu government seeking the construction of a Greenfield airport at Velankanni and the allotment of government land for an "East Indian Bhavan" to serve pilgrims visiting the Basilica of Our Lady of Good Health.

Airport Demand – Connectivity and Economic Benefits

In a representation addressed to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay, the Watchdog Foundation urged support for a Greenfield airport at Velankanni, arguing that the absence of a nearby airport causes significant inconvenience to millions of pilgrims and tourists. The organisation said an airport would improve domestic and international connectivity, reduce travel time, boost religious and coastal tourism, generate employment, strengthen the local economy, improve disaster response capabilities and enhance air cargo facilities for fisheries and agricultural produce. It also said the project would support balanced regional development in the Cauvery Delta.

The nearest airport to the popular Mother Mary shrine is Tiruchirapalli International Airport, which is at a distance of about 165 km. The nearest major airport is Chennai airport, which is at 325 km.

East Indian Bhavan Demand

In a separate representation, leaders of the East Indian community sought the allotment of government land for an "East Indian Bhavan" at Velankanni on the lines of Goa Niwas. They said East Indians from Mumbai, Vasai, Virar, Thane, Palghar and other parts of Maharashtra have been undertaking annual pilgrimages to Velankanni for nearly eight decades but lack a dedicated accommodation and community facility.

The proposed Bhavan, to be funded entirely through voluntary contributions, would provide affordable accommodation, assistance to pilgrims, facilities for senior citizens and families, and serve as a centre for preserving East Indian culture and heritage. The community said the project would also strengthen religious tourism and cultural ties between Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

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