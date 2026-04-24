Early Morning Fire Erupts At Mumbai’s Mankhurd Scrap Yard, No Injuries Reported | Video | X / ANI

Mumbai: A fire broke out at a scrap yard along Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road in the Kurla scrap area of Mandala in Mankhurd on Friday early morning. The fire fighting operations are currently underway. No injuries have been reported in the incident.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s Disaster Management Cell, the blaze was reported at approximately 5:04 am in the Kurla Scrap Dealers area located in Ekta Nagar. Officials said "The fire was confined to four to five ground-floor scrap material units. Initial information from the caller indicated that no individuals were trapped inside the affected premises."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) responded immediately and declared the incident a Level-I fire at 5:14 am, indicating a minor blaze. Multiple agencies were mobilized to the spot, including local police, 108 ambulance services, the concerned electricity distribution company, the Public Works Department (PWD), and BMC ward staff.

Also Watch:

No injuries have been reported so far, and efforts were underway to fully extinguish the fire and secure the area. Authorities are expected to assess the cause of the fire once the situation is under control. Further updates are awaited.