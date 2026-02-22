E Rickshaw Row In Matheran Deepens As Only 20 Vehicles Allotted Against 40 Approved, Drivers Go On Indefinite Strike

Life in the quiet hill station of Matheran is set to slow down further as e rickshaw drivers begin an indefinite strike from tomorrow. The decision follows mounting frustration among drivers over the allotment of vehicles meant to replace the traditional hand pulled rickshaw system.

The court had earlier directed the monitoring committee to introduce e rickshaws in a bid to phase out the age old manual practice. While approval was reportedly granted for 40 vehicles, only 20 have been allotted so far, triggering anger among the drivers who were awaiting their turn.

Drivers Demand Full Implementation

For many families in Matheran, rickshaw pulling has been a primary source of income for generations. The shift to battery operated vehicles was seen as both a relief from physical strain and a step towards modernisation. However, drivers claim that the partial distribution has left several of them without work.

With all standard rickshaw services suspended indefinitely, the usually bustling pathways of the hill town are expected to appear quieter than usual. The strike is likely to continue until the remaining vehicles are distributed.

Tourists And Residents Feel The Impact

Matheran, known for its vehicle free environment, depends heavily on regulated transport from Dasturi Naka to the main market and hotels. With services halted, visitors arriving at Dasturi Naka may have to walk long stretches with luggage or rely on horse rides, which have been a subject of separate local debate.

While there are indications that limited services may be available for school children and medical emergencies, regular commuters and tourists are bracing for inconvenience. Local shopkeepers and hotel owners also fear a dip in business if the standoff continues during the peak travel season.

As the eco sensitive hill station waits for a resolution, the strike has once again highlighted the delicate balance between tradition, livelihood and regulated change in one of Maharashtra’s most popular weekend getaways.