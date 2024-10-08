 Durga Puja 2024: Bombay Durga Bari Samiti Prepares For The Grand Opening Of Pujo Celebrations
The Bombay Durga Bari Samiti, one of Mumbai's oldest and most cherished Durga Puja celebrations, is gearing up for an exciting start to the festivities

Updated: Tuesday, October 08, 2024, 05:28 PM IST
The Bombay Durga Bari Samiti, one of Mumbai's oldest and most cherished Durga Puja celebrations, is gearing up for an exciting start to the festivities. Tomorrow marks the first day of Durga Puja, and the Samiti’s team is bustling with final preparations, setting up the vibrant pandal, traditional decor, and an array of cultural displays to welcome devotees and visitors alike. It’s the culmination of several months of hard work by various committee members, now taking its final shape.

This year’s theme, "Diversity," celebrates India’s rich cultural tapestry with special performances and displays that highlight inclusivity and unity. To showcase this, there will be a vibrant fashion show tomorrow at 8 PM—a fun-filled event where style and elegance will come alive to reverberating music.

The Samiti invites everyone to join in the festivities Held at the iconic Tejpal Hall in South Mumbai and thrilled to bring the community together once again, marking the 95th year of this historic celebration, which promises to be a memorable experience filled with devotion, cultural pride, and community spirit.

