Duo held for killing pandal decorator

Bhayander: Less than three hours after they recovered the body of a 30-year-old youth in their jurisdiction, the Kashimira police apprehended two men for their involvement in the murder.

According to the police, they were informed about the body of a youth lying on the Delta Road in the MIDC area of Kashimira on Tuesday morning. The youth had sustained deep head injuries apparently caused by some sharp weapon.

Investigations led to the identity of the deceased as Harshil Karkile (30), a resident of Penkarpada area who worked as a small time mandap decorator.

It came to light that the deceased was at loggerheads with his former employee – Avinsah Bahmne (31) who also ran a mandap decoration business and owed him Rs 28,000.

In order to recover his dues, the deceased had taken away four speakers from Bahmne’s godown in Ketkipada area of Dahisar. A heated exchange of words on the issue took a violent turn after Bahmne along with a friend identified as Rohit Dohide (25) allegedly mounted an assault on Harshil.

A profusely bleeding Harshil died on the spot owing to deep head injuries. A team led by Senior Police Inspector Vaibhav Shingare arrested the duo and booked them under section 302 of the IPC.

“ Prime accused Avinash Bahmne is a habitual criminal who had been externed from Mumbai. Both will be produced in court on Wednesday.” said Shingare.