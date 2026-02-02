 'Drunk' SUV Driver Ploughs Into Crowd After Hitting Several Vehicles In Sangli; 11 Injured - VIDEO
Chaos broke out in Maharashtra’s Sangli after an SUV rammed multiple vehicles and ploughed into a crowd near the Ganpati Temple, injuring 11 people, including five police personnel. The driver, reportedly drunk, was assaulted by locals before police rescued him. He has been booked, while the injured were hospitalised and an investigation is ongoing.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, February 02, 2026, 03:30 PM IST
Chaos unfolded in Maharashtra’s Sangli on Sunday when an SUV ploughed into a crowd after ramming several vehicles on Tilak Road near the Ganpati Temple. According to reports, 11 people, including five police personnel, were injured in the incident.

The accused driver has been identified as Praniket Dattatrey Panchal from the Barshi Road area in Latur. The vehicle first hit several vehicles before ploughing into a crowded stretch where people were walking to attend the Krushnamai Festival.

After the incident, the driver was pulled out of the vehicle by an angry mob and assaulted. The crowd also vandalised the SUV.

The accused was later rescued by the police.

According to reports, the driver was under the influence of alcohol when incident occured. The injured were rushed to hospitals for treatment. Police stated that the driver has been booked and further investigation is underway.

