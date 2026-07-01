Drunk Passenger’s Death Threat on Panvel–CSMT Local Sparks Safety Concerns In Mumbai | X

Mumbai: A drunken passenger allegedly threatened to kill a fellow commuter on a Central Railway Panvel–CSMT local train on Tuesday night, triggering fresh concerns over passenger safety on Mumbai's suburban railway network. A video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, shows the man behaving aggressively and allegedly telling the commuter, "I have killed four people. You're next," leaving fellow passengers alarmed.

🚨 SHOCKING INCIDENT IN MUMBAI LOCALS

A drunk man created chaos on a Panvel to CSMT local train, shouting abuses and terrifying passengers with a chilling threat:

“I have already committed four murders… the next number is yours.”

Tension gripped the compartment for some time… pic.twitter.com/K1OPGpNPpR — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) July 1, 2026

According to railway officials, the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) have launched a search for the accused. Preliminary information suggests that the man boarded the train at Dockyard Road station and got off at Mankhurd station. Officials are examining available inputs and trying to establish his identity. As neither the accused nor the complainant has been traced so far, no First Information Report (FIR) has been registered yet. "We are trying to establish the identity of the individual and will initiate appropriate legal action once he is traced," a GRP official said.

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The incident has once again highlighted concerns over security on Mumbai's lifeline, which carries millions of passengers every day. Commuters have repeatedly raised issues over drunken and unruly passengers, particularly during late-night services, and have demanded stronger security measures inside local trains. Railway authorities are expected to review the viral video as part of the investigation, while commuters have urged the GRP and railway administration to step up patrolling and surveillance to prevent such incidents and ensure a safer travel environment.

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