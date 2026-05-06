Drug Trafficker Salim Dola Lived In Turkey Under Fake Identity ‘Hamza’: Mumbai NCB

NCB officials investigate the international drug trafficking network allegedly linked to Mohammad Salim Dola after his return from Turkey | File Photo

Mumbai, May 6: Mumbai: Officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have learned that Mohammad Salim Dola, recently brought to India from Turkiye, had been living there on a Bulgarian passport under the alias Hamza.

Acting in coordination with international and Indian intelligence agencies, the NCB secured his return under Operation Global-Hunt. He was taken into custody upon arrival at Indira Gandhi International Airport last month.

Dola linked to 2023 mephedrone seizure case

Dola is linked to a 2023 case in Mumbai involving seizures of 5 kg and 15 kg of mephedrone in Dongri.

During the course of the investigation, investigators identified him as the key supplier behind the 20 kg haul and allege his association with Dawood Ibrahim.

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Interpol Red Notice issued against accused

He was the subject of an INTERPOL Red Notice issued in March 2024 and had been absconding from Indian agencies. As per officials, Dola ran a transnational drug network spanning the Middle East, Africa, and Europe, with a two-decade record linked to major narcotics seizures across Maharashtra and Gujarat.

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