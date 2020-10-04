Drug peddlers arrested with heroin, MD worth Rs 30,000

Bhayandar: In a joint operation conducted by the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) along with their Navghar police station counterparts, two people including a drug peddler and the supplier were apprehended in Bhayandar after they were found to be in possession of drugs like heroin and Mephedrone (MD) worth around Rs 30,000 and cash amounting more than Rs13,000.

Acting on a tip-off, the police team laid a trap near Sai Dham building located on the Phatak Road area of Bhayandar (east) and apprehended the accused who have been identified as Sunil Pawar and Ganesh Bujjad alias Ganya. They were found to be carrying four grams of heroin and 2 grams of MD.

Booked under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the duo were remanded in custody till October 5 after they were produced before the Sessions Court, Thane.

Although a small quantity of drugs has been recovered from their possession, the investigating team has not ruled out the duo's involvement in a much bigger racket.

The Mira-Bhayandar belt is said to be a safe hunting ground for a cartel of drug-lords who are wrecking the lives of scores of people especially members from the younger generation by turning them into addicts of ganja (cannabis), cocaine heroin, and Mephedrone which is also known as MD and Meow Meow.

However, due to the recent crackdown by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the elevation of the rural police apparatus to commissionerate status, major players indulged in drug trafficking have allegedly gone underground, sources said.