Drug peddler held with 200 gm MD worth ₹20 lakh

In a crackdown on drug peddlers in the city, the Ghatkopar unit of Anti Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai Police arrested a 50-year-old man in south Mumbai and seized 200 grams of Mephedrone aka MD valued at ₹20 lakh from him. Police also seized his mobile phone and cash worth ₹4 lakh that was stashed in his home. Police are trying to get details of the contacts, dealers and customers that purchased/sold MD to the peddler.

According to police, they had received a tip off that a drug peddler was to arrive near Bismillah Residency in south Mumbai. Acting on this information, the Ghatkopar unit of the ANC had laid a trap in the parking area, wherein the suspect, Shakeel Ahmed Rehman Ali Qureshi, 50, was intercepted. Upon interception, police found 70gms of MD on him and he was taken into custody.

Further probe revealed that Qureshi had stashed another consignment of MD in his house, following which his residence premises was raided. Upon a thorough search, police found another 130 grams of MD, collectively valued at ₹20 lakh in the international market. Accordingly, Qureshi was booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act.

Police also seized cash worth ₹4 lakh and a mobile phone. Meanwhile, police are trying to ascertain his clientele and nab those buying and consuming drugs.