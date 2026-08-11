Drug-Free Mumbai Drive: Police Remove 1,497 Unauthorised Paan Shops Across City In July |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police have intensified action against unauthorised paan shops as part of the ‘Drug-Free Mumbai’ campaign, aimed at curbing the production, supply, trafficking and sale of narcotic substances and protecting the younger generation from addiction.

The campaign was launched by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with the objective of making Mumbai drug-free, preventing youngsters from falling prey to narcotics and creating a drug-free city through collective participation and public awareness.

Nearly 1,500 Illegal Paan Shops Removed In July

As part of the campaign, the Mumbai Police carried out removal action against 1,497 unauthorised paan shops across the city during July 2026. According to police data, action was taken against 173 shops in the Eastern Regional Division, 165 in the Western Regional Division, 480 in the Northern Regional Division, 199 in the Southern Regional Division and 480 in the Central Regional Division.

A special focus has been placed on removing unauthorised paan kiosks operating in and around school and college premises. Authorities said such establishments can provide easy access to tobacco and other intoxicating substances for students and young people.

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Focus On Shops Near Schools And Colleges

Along with enforcement action, the Mumbai Police are also conducting regular awareness programmes to educate citizens, particularly youngsters, about the dangers of drug abuse and addiction. The police said they have adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards drug trafficking and sale and will continue taking strict action against those involved in the illegal narcotics trade.

The special campaign is being implemented under the guidance of Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti, with the police committed to ensuring effective implementation of the ‘Drug-Free Mumbai’ initiative and making the city safer and free from substance-related activities.

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