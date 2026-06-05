 'Drug-Free Mumbai' Campaign To Launch June 25: 5 Lakh Citizens At 5,000 Locations To Take Anti-Addiction Pledge
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'Drug-Free Mumbai' Campaign To Launch June 25: 5 Lakh Citizens At 5,000 Locations To Take Anti-Addiction Pledge

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis will inaugurate the “Drug-Free Mumbai” campaign on June 25, 2026, under the guidance of Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha. Over 5 lakh citizens will take a pledge against drug addiction at 5,000 locations across Mumbai city and suburbs.

S BalakrishnanUpdated: Friday, June 05, 2026, 09:22 PM IST
'Drug-Free Mumbai' Campaign To Launch June 25: 5 Lakh Citizens At 5,000 Locations To Take Anti-Addiction Pledge
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | (Photo Courtesy: ANI)

Mumbai: Under the guidance of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and through the initiative of Mumbai Suburban District Co-Guardian Minister and Cabinet Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, a comprehensive campaign “Drug-Free Mumbai” is being undertaken and will be implemented on a large scale across Mumbai city and suburbs. The campaign will be inaugurated by Fadnavis on 25 June 2026. On the same day, more than 5 lakh Mumbaikars will come together at 5,000 locations across the city to take a pledge against drug addiction.

Preparatory Meeting

As part of the preparations for the campaign, Lodha today held a review meeting with Mumbai Suburban District Collector Saurabh Katiyar.

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Lodha said, “Building a drug-free Mumbai will be possible only through the active participation of the administration and society. It is extremely important for every citizen to participate in this campaign to safeguard the future of the next generation. This is a people's movement, and it will certainly bring about positive change.”

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