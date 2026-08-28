Dronagiri Railway Over Bridge Lane To Remain Closed Till October 31 For Repairs | AI

Navi Mumbai: One traffic lane of the Railway Over Bridge (ROB) near MSEB Colony and the Gas Turbine Power Station (GTPS) in Dronagiri will remain closed from August 21 to October 31, to facilitate urgent structural repair works, CIDCO said.

Traffic police approve temporary lane closure

The repairs are being carried out on the RE wall and approach slab section of the bridge. The Navi Mumbai Traffic Police has granted the necessary no-objection certificate (NOC) for the closure of the single lane during the repair period.

Motorists advised to use alternate lane

CIDCO has appealed to motorists to use the designated alternative lane while travelling through the area. Commuters have also been urged to drive slowly and exercise caution while navigating the diversion.

“Motorists are requested to cooperate during the repair period and use the designated alternative lane. They should drive at a reduced speed and ensure that vehicle blinkers and reflective strips are used while passing through the diversion,” CIDCO said.

The closure will remain in effect until October 31, subject to the progress of the structural repair work.

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