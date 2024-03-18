DRM Bhusaval Distributes Awards To Winners Of Various Competitions

Ity Pandey, Divisional Railway Manager of Bhusaval, engaged with students who took part in the 15th District Rally of Bharat Scouts & Guides and 13th Rangers & Rovers Samagam, organized by Central Railway’s Bhusawal Division from March 15th to 17th, 2024.

Pandey presented awards to the victors of various sports, dance, and music competitions conducted as part of the event, which marked its return after a hiatus of 7 years (the last such event being held in 2017 before the Covid pandemic).

A plethora of competitions such as debate, drawing, poster-making, group relay, community singing, cricket, drama, craft, tent pitching, quiz, folk songs, treasure hunt, salad decoration, and rangoli were organized, drawing a large number of student participants. A total of 200 Scouts & Guides from different schools actively participated in the event, which also featured diverse adventure activities.

Sunil Kumar Suman, Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Admin), M K Meena, Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Tech), along with senior officers and staff of Bhusaval Division, graced the occasion with their presence.