DRI Cracks Down On Drug Trafficking Network, Seizes 547 Grams Of Cocaine And Methaqualone Worth ₹2.74 Crore; 2 Foreign Nationals Arrested | File photo

Mumbai: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai Zonal Unit, has seized 547 grams of cocaine and methaqualone, valued at approximately Rs 2.74 crore, and arrested two foreign nationals in Mira Road in connection with an alleged drug trafficking network.

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According to the DRI, the action was carried out on August 28 following specific intelligence that a Kenyan woman was travelling by bus from Indore to Mumbai with a consignment of narcotic drugs. The intelligence indicated that she was travelling to deliver the consignment to a Nigerian national in Mumbai.

Acting on the information, DRI officers mounted surveillance and intercepted the Kenyan woman in Mira Road. A Nigerian national, who had allegedly arrived to receive the drug consignment, was also intercepted.

During a search of the Kenyan woman's bag, the officers recovered two packets bearing the marking “LV”. The packets contained a white crystalline substance with a combined weight of 547 grams, the DRI said.

The recovered substance was subjected to a field test using an NDPS testing kit and tested positive for cocaine and methaqualone, according to the agency. The agency valued the seized contraband at approximately Rs 2.74 crore in the illicit market. The contraband was seized under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and both foreign nationals were arrested under the Act.

The DRI is now investigating the source of the drugs, their intended destination and the role of the two arrested persons in the alleged trafficking operation. The agency is also probing whether other persons were involved in transporting, supplying or receiving the consignment.

The seizure is part of the DRI's intelligence-led action against the trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, the agency said.