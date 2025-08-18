 DRI Busts Mephedrone Syndicate Linked To Dawood Aide Salim Dola; Chemicals Supplied Without Bills
Somendra SharmaUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 11:58 AM IST
article-image
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has busted a syndicate allegedly involved in manufacturing and transporting Mephedrone (MD). | File

Mumbai: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has busted a syndicate allegedly involved in manufacturing and transporting Mephedrone (MD). Officials claimed that those involved have links with fugitive criminal Salim Dola, a close aide of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. In this case, the DRI is also investigating the roles of three more persons PR Thorat, VR Shah and A Idrisi.

Probe Reveals Salim Dola Directed Chemical Purchase

According to DRI sources, one of the accused had recently supplied precursor chemicals for manufacturing MD on Dola’s instructions. “Probe revealed that he had received a call from Dola around February this year, wherein he was offered a handsome amount of money to procure the precursor,” a source said.

He then approached a chemical supplier with the proposal and offered commission above the market price, to which the supplier agreed. Since then, the supplier had been providing chemicals every month – 50kg in March, 100kg in April, 50kg in May, 100kg in June and 100kg in July. To avoid detection, the duo decided to supply chemicals without bills and created false end-use and utilisation certificates, sources said.

Chemicals Moved From Bhiwandi to Bhopal

The DRI’s Mumbai, Indore and Bhopal units carried out searches on August 16-17 at a clandestine Mephedrone facility in Gram Jagdishpur (Islamnagar), Huzur Tehsil, Bhopal. “The probe revealed the involvement of two more persons in transporting raw materials from Bhiwandi to Bhopal. The syndicate would procure chemicals at Anjur Phata, Bhiwandi, usually brought in by mini-truck, and then move them to Bhopal,” an official said.

The agency has intercepted a few persons linked to the syndicate and is questioning them. Last year, Mumbai Police had issued a lookout circular (against Dola in connection with a multi-crore drug seizure in Sangli district.

