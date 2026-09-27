DRI Busts Gold Smuggling Network; 169 Kg Foreign-Origin Gold Moved Via Courier Route, 11 Arrested | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai, has uncovered a parcel network used to move foreign-origin gold from Bangladesh through West Bengal and Assam into India. The smuggled gold weighing around 169kg was allegedly sent through courier services to consignees in Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Delhi.

Eight accused arrested

The DRI arrested eight accused between Wednesday and Thursday. One of them is Solapur resident Rajendra Gunge, who was intercepted while receiving a courier parcel containing 1217.78gm of smuggled gold valued at `1.91 crore.

Others were identified as Pradeep Patil and Dharmendra Kumar from New Delhi, Dilip Nikam and his son Ganesh from West Bengal, Navnath Jadhav from Kolkata, and Axit Soni and Prakash Soni from Ahmedabad. All were remanded to judicial custody.

Gold movement network uncovered

The agency said it received information that shippers from Kolkata and Guwahati, allegedly controlled by Amol Kadam, were transporting gold from Bangladesh.

At Maakarni Refinery in Kolkata, officials found Jadhav and recovered 1100gm gold (`1.65 crore). He allegedly admitted that more than 169kg had been dispatched over six to seven months, including 138.016kg (Pure Gold & Refinery) and 31.597kg (Maakarni Refinery).

The DRI arrested Dilip and Ganesh from Kolkata. Dilip allegedly said they melted the foreign-origin gold and dispatched parcels through BVC Logistics’ pickup facility on Kadam’s instructions.

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Parcels traced across cities

Patil was intercepted collecting a parcel of 905.860gm, while Kumar was caught with 1,099.680gm gold (`1.73 crore).

Axit and Prakash were linked to parcels containing 582.500gm worth `90.82 lakh; they allegedly admitted receiving 32.5kg and 14.5kg respectively.

Previously, two men were held from Kalbadevi. Total 11 have been arrested in the case.

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