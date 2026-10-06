Dr Dinesh Shahra Receives Inaugural ‘Conscious Leadership For Peace & Harmony’ Award At Globoil

Dr Dinesh Shahra was honoured for his five-decade industry journey and growing focus on philanthropy, inner transformation and social impact | File Photo

Mumbai, October 6, 2026: Dr. Dinesh Shahra, a veteran of India’s edible oil industry, was conferred with the inaugural “Conscious Leadership for Peace & Harmony” Award at the prestigious Globoil Awards, recognising his five-decade journey in industry and his evolution towards purpose-driven leadership and social contribution.

The gala event brought together several leading national and international players from the edible oil sector. Industry colleagues acknowledged Dr. Shahra’s remarkable transformation — from an entrepreneur who contributed significantly to India’s edible oil and protein security and built pioneering brands such as Nutrela, to a leader now dedicated to philanthropy, inner transformation and conscious living.

From Achievement To Purpose

Receiving the honour, Dr. Shahra reflected on this transition from achievement to a deeper sense of purpose.

“For most of my career, life was about doing more, achieving more and having more. I had success, but something was missing — and that was Being,” he said.

Describing his transformation as a shift from “Do–Have” to “Be–Do–Have,” he shared his purpose today:

“To transform stress into smiles, fear into faith, and life into celebration.”

Book On Conscious Leadership

The occasion also marked the release of Dr. Shahra’s leadership book, Leading From Within, which explores how inner transformation and self-leadership can bring greater peace and harmony to relationships, organisations and society.

Later, addressing the media, Dr. Shahra emphasised, “Before you lead others, you have to lead yourself by going within. True fulfilment and happiness ultimately come from giving and contributing.”

Focus On Philanthropy And Social Impact

After nearly five decades of entrepreneurship and leadership in India’s edible oil sector, Dr. Shahra now devotes significant energy to philanthropy and social impact through the Dinesh Shahra Foundation (DSF).

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Through DSF, he champions education, sustainability, environmental consciousness, Indian cultural values and holistic well-being, guided by a larger philosophy of giving back to society and creating harmony within ourselves, with society and with nature.

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