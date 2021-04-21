Door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination drive not feasible: Centre tells Bombay High Court

Mumbai: The door-to-door vaccination drive won't be feasible due to numerous reasons especially that there would not be a hospital nearby the homes of the beneficiaries and also the chances of high wastage. This was the stand of the Union government before the Bombay High Court while it opposed the PIL seeking door-to-door inoculation drive for the senior citizens and the physically disabled citizens, including the bedridden.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare filed an affidavit before a bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish Kulkarni, which is seized with a PIL seeking door-to-door vaccination. The PIL filed by advocate Dhruti Kapadia stated that the senior citizens and even the physically disabled would find it difficult to reach to the vaccination centers and would also need assistance to register online for getting their jabs.

In an earlier hearing, the bench had ordered the Union health ministry to spell it's stand on this issue.