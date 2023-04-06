'Don't panic but exercise caution': PMC on rising COVID-19 cases | PTI

The Municipal Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh has appealed to citizens to be careful and exercise caution as the number of COVID-19 patients is increasing in the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) area. However, he said that there is no need to panic as the situation is under control.

The civic administration has issued guidelines amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the country including in the city. The civic body appealed to citizens to avoid going to crowded places, especially people with co-morbidities and the elderly. Also, doctors, paramedics, patients and their relatives should use masks in health institutions and hospitals.

Citizens should wear masks in crowded areas

Citizens should use masks in crowded areas. and use a handkerchief/tissue to cover one's nose and mouth while sneezing or coughing. Citizens should maintain hand hygiene and wash their hands frequently and avoid spitting in public places. The municipality has issued instructions that people suffering from respiratory diseases should limit personal contact.

PMC has urged citizens to consult a doctor and get a COVID-19 test as soon as possible if they have symptoms like cold, cough, fever, body ache, sore throat, or difficulty in breathing.

Dr Anand Gosavi, the chief medical officer of the municipality has appealed to people to stay in self-isolation at home until complete recovery and avoid going to offices, schools, and colleges, crowded places, public places.

He further instructed them to take medication and COVID test only on the advice of the doctor.

All citizens should get COVID booster dose vaccination. The facility of COVID treatment and diagnosis has been made available to citizens in all civic primary health centres of the municipality.