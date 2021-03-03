'Don't need to learn Hindutva from you': Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray slams Centre over 'erasing' Sardar Patel's name from Motera stadium

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday slammed the Centre over the renaming of Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Cricket Stadium to Narendra Modi Stadium.

"Someone said now we won't be losing any cricket matches because the name of the stadium has been changed. We won't be losing any match in that stadium... You erase name of Vallabh Bhai (Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel), do not award Bharat Ratna to Savarkar (Veer Savarkar) and try to teach Hindutva to us," Thackeray said. He was replying to a discussion on the Governor's address in the state assembly on Wednesday.