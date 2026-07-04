'Don't Blame The Constable': Bombay HC Refuses To Recall ₹25,000 Cost On Wada SHO Over Complaint Copies | File Photo

Mumbai, July 3, 2026: The Bombay High Court on Friday refused to recall its earlier order imposing a personal cost of Rs 25,000 on the Station House Officer (SHO) of Wada Police Station in Palghar for failing to provide copies of complaints to accused persons despite repeated requests.

State's Plea Rejected

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Gautam Ankhad dismissed an interim application filed by the State seeking recall of the cost order.

The bench remarked on the contrast between the conduct of police officers in court and at police stations. "Here in court, your officers show they are very cooperative. Outside in the police station, they are lords," the court observed.

Public Prosecutor Mankunwar Deshmukh submitted that the officer against whom the cost was imposed was not responsible for withholding the complaint copies and that another officer had failed to provide them. The court, however, rejected the explanation.

"Now don't tell us it was the Junior PI. Don't blame the constable also," the bench said.

Court Finds No Error

In its order, the court noted that the complaints were lodged with the Senior Police Inspector, who had also issued notices to the petitioners. Despite repeated requests by the petitioners to obtain copies of the complaints so that they could study the allegations against them, the officer did not furnish the documents.

The bench recorded that only after the High Court passed its earlier order were the complaint copies supplied by the same officer.

"We do not find any error in our order," the court said while dismissing the State's interim application.

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In its earlier June order, the High Court had expressed concern over repeated instances of police refusing to provide complaint copies, observing that accused persons were being forced to approach the court and incur litigation expenses for documents they were legally entitled to receive.

It had directed the SHO to deposit Rs 25,000 from his salary account and ensure the complaint copies were supplied within five working days.

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