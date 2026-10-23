Dombivlikar Friendship Run 2026 Targets 10,000 Participants; Event Scheduled For November 29

BJP Maharashtra president and Dombivli MLA Ravindra Chavan unveils the official T-shirt and medal for the third Dombivlikar Friendship Run, which aims to bring residents together through fitness and community participation | File Photo

Dombivli, October 23, 2026: The third edition of the Dombivlikar Friendship Run will be held in Dombivli on November 29, 2026, with organisers aiming to attract 10,000 participants under the theme ‘Celebration of Dombivli’.

The theme T-shirt and medal for the event were unveiled by BJP Maharashtra president and Dombivli MLA Ravindra Chavan at the ‘Namo Ramo Navratri’ venue on the occasion of Durga Ashtami.

The event is being organised by Kalyan Dombivli Runners (KDR), in association with Dombivlikar Ek Sanskrutik Parivar, to promote fitness, friendship and community bonding while providing a platform for runners from across Maharashtra.

Organisers Target 10,000 Participants

The latest edition will showcase Dombivli’s cultural heritage, artistic traditions, sporting enthusiasm and growing awareness of health and fitness.

Around 6,000 runners participated in the previous two editions, and the organisers are now working towards increasing the turnout to 10,000, said Ravindra Sakpal of Kalyan Dombivli Runners.

The event will feature five categories catering to professional athletes, fitness enthusiasts, families and children. These include timed runs of 21.1 km, 10 km and 5 km, along with fun runs of 5 km and 1.6 km. Prizes worth approximately Rs 3 lakh have been earmarked for winners in the timed-run categories, said Suraj Shetty of KDR.

Free Fun Run for Children

In a special initiative to encourage children to embrace physical activity from an early age, the 1.6-km fun run will be free of charge for participants aged between 8 and 16 years.

The initiative aims to instil discipline, confidence and an appreciation of fitness among children. Organisers have encouraged families to participate in large numbers.

Age-wise prize details and other information are available on the event’s official website and Instagram page.

T-Shirts, Medals and Timing Certificates

The 2026 edition will be recognised by the Thane District Athletic Association. Every registered participant will receive a dry-fit T-shirt, finisher’s medal, hydration facilities and refreshments.

Runners in the timed categories will also receive timing chips and qualification certificates. Participation certificates and photographs will be provided free of charge to all participants.

The organisers said special arrangements would be made to ensure a safe and well-managed running experience. The route for the event will be announced shortly.

Registration Closes on October 31

Interested participants must register by October 31, 2026, through the official website, www.dombivlikarfriendshiprun.com. Experienced and amateur runners, children, parents and senior citizens from Thane district and across Maharashtra have been invited to participate.

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Describing the event as more than just a running competition, Chavan said the initiative brings residents together and celebrates Dombivli’s community spirit. He appealed to citizens to turn out in large numbers, encourage the runners and join the celebration of the city’s unity.

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